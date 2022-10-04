Convicted murderer sentenced to 75 years

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said Jermaine Thomas had been sentenced to 75 years for the 2020 murder of Nicholas McBryde and another 75 years for attempted murder.

Thomas said a jury convicted Jermaine Thomas in August for the 2020 murder of Nicholas McBryde. He was sentenced on Tuesday to serve concurrent 75-year sentences for murder and attempted murder.

Thomas said the incident occurred on June 6, 2020, at Club Forever on U.S. Highway 231 south of Brundidge. According to published reports, “Several shots were fired in a parking area across the highway from the club and three men were injured. Nicholas McBryde died as a result of the shooting. Two victims were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries.”

Thomas said Justus Davis, 20 at the time of the incident, and Jermaine Thomas, 36 at the time of the incident, were both charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Wednesday.

Thomas said the jury convicted Thomas of reckless murder and attempted murder late Thursday afternoon. Thomas said incidents like this happen when people reach for a gun to resolve a dispute.

“People are too quick to grab a gun,” Thomas said. “The end result is they spend a lot of time in prison. After you pull that trigger, you can’t change the outcome. But, Pike County is a safer place with him behind bars. He had just served 16 years in the penitentiary when this happened.”