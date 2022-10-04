Charles Henderson splits tri-match at home

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans split their volleyball tri-match with Ariton and Dale County on Monday night.

The Lady Trojans lost to Ariton 2-0 in the first match, falling 25-12 and 25-15 in the two sets. Raelynn Hornsby led CHHS with three kills, one ace and four digs, while Emma Burttram had three kills and one dig. Ansley Watkins also totaled two kills and two digs.

Charles Henderson rebounded to sweep Dale County in match two, taking both sets 25-23 and 25-16. Against Dale County, Hornsby earned five kills and seven digs along with Hannah Sparrow’s three kills, one ace and three digs. Watkins totaled three kills and three digs and Burttram earned two kills, one ace and one dig. Olivia Kirkpatrick filled up the stat sheet with two kills, one ace, five and 15 assists. Hornsby totaled eight kills, 11 digs and one ace combined in the two matches.

Charles Henderson hosts Senior Night this Friday, Oct. 5, against Emmanuel Christian at home and then will travel to Dothan for tournament action on Saturday.