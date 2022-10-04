Brundidge receives $200,000 rec grant

The City of Brundidge has received grant funding in the amount of 200,000 from the federal Recreational Trails Program that will be used to resurface with asphalt and extend the existing walking trail at Ramage Park and expand the parking area.

The total cost of the project is $344,795.

The City of Brundidge match for the project is $144,795.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she is excited and so appreciative of the grant award.

“The grant funds will be used to give Ramage Park a facelift and extend the recreational opportunities for our citizens,” Boyd said. “Exercise is important to our physical health and mental wellness. Extending the walking trail will enhance the area and be encouragement for our citizens to enjoy the outdoors while benefitting from exercise.”

Linda Faust, city clerk, said a map showing the improvements to Ramage Park was included in the grant application. The map shows the expanded walking trail that runs from the present site along Ramage Street, down South Main, along the park boundary and loops near the silos and back to the existing trail. The parking lot will be extended near the silos and at the site of the existing walking trail. See the Map on page 2.

Gov. Ivey said Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families to get outside and enjoy Alabama’s natural beauty.

“I am proud to award these funds and create more opportunities for Alabamians and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation in our beautiful state,”

Gov. Ivey said.

The grants awards were from funds made available by the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the awards.