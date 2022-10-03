Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.

The Doge Ram was driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Ind. Mayhew was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 231, approximately one mile south of Brundidge, in Pike County. No further information is currently available as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the matter.