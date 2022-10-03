Pet Food Drive Oct. 8 at Piggly Wiggly 231

The Pike County 4-H Community Club and Piggly Wiggly 231 are teaming up to help rescue animals with a pet food drive.

The Pike County 4-H Community Club Pet Food Drive is set for October 8, from 8 a.m. until noon-12 at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 231 in Troy.

Hillary Peoples, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Pike County, said the Pet Food Drive will benefit from the Troy Animal Rescue Project, the local animal rescue.

“The Pike County 4-H Community Club is eager to volunteer its time and efforts for its local rescue, Troy Animal Rescue Project,” Peoples said. “We know they are in great need of pet food and donations, and we ask that anyone that can please stop by our local Piggly Wiggly on 231 in Troy on October 8, to participate in our efforts.”

There are two ways to conveniently participate in the 4-H Club’s Troy Animal Rescue Project. The purchased pet food items may be left at the Piggly Wiggly as may checks made to the Troy Animal Rescue Project.

“We thank those who contributed to the Troy Animal Rescue Project in advance,” Peoples said. “And, we thank 231 Piggly Wiggly for its support.”