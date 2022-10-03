Pet Food Drive Oct. 8 at Piggly Wiggly 231

Published 6:27 pm Monday, October 3, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Pike County 4-H Community Club and Piggly Wiggly 231 are teaming up to help rescue animals with a pet food drive.

The Pike County 4-H Community Club Pet Food Drive is set for October 8, from 8 a.m. until noon-12 at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 231 in Troy.

Hillary Peoples, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Pike County, said the Pet Food Drive will benefit from the Troy Animal Rescue Project, the local animal rescue.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“The Pike County 4-H Community Club is eager to volunteer its time and efforts for its local rescue, Troy Animal Rescue Project,” Peoples said. “We know they are in great need of pet food and donations, and we ask that anyone that can please stop by our local Piggly Wiggly on 231 in Troy on October 8, to participate in our efforts.”

There are two ways to conveniently participate in the 4-H Club’s Troy Animal Rescue Project. The purchased pet food items may be left at the Piggly Wiggly as may checks made to the Troy Animal Rescue Project.

“We thank those who contributed to the Troy Animal Rescue Project in advance,” Peoples said. “And, we thank 231 Piggly Wiggly for its support.”

More News

Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative Kicks Off

Coffee shop games of chance a Troy tradition

Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman

Elba PD makes arrest in connection to murder of teen

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events