TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 23-Sept. 29)

MALE

Omari Barrow

Pike County High School

Barrow scored five touchdowns in Pike County’s shutout win over New Brockton on Sept. 29. Barrow completed 15-of-23 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns and also had two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Kaci Wilkes

Goshen High School

Wilkes earned 11 aces, 25 kills, 12 assists, 18 digs and two blocks in two games for the Lady Eagles this week. Wilkes helped lead Goshen to a 1-1 record on the week, including an area win over Zion Chapel.