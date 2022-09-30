Pioneer Days coming to the Pioneer Museum

Pioneer Days is one of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s most popular and highly anticipated events each year.

Pioneer Days 2022 is set for 10 a.m. unto 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8 and that’s just around the bend, said Barbara Tatom, museum director.

“The museum staff and volunteers are busily excited,” Tatom said. “We continue to make preparations to make Pioneer Days 2022 a time of learning and fun for all ages.”

Friday will be teeming with children as area schools and home-schools take the opportunity to spend a day learning about the days and ways of those who pioneered Alabama.

“But Friday is for anyone who would like to experience and learn from Pioneer Days,” Tatom said. “Saturday is a day for all ages. Many families come and spend the day learning and having fun together.”

Tatom said Pioneer Days offers an outstanding lineup of demonstrators and scheduled appearances.

“I am, we are, excited about the number and variety of demonstrators,” Tatom said. “There should be something of interest to everyone, from blacksmithing to rope making. From hearth cooking to sewing lessons to quilting and knitting.”

The Pioneer Days will also feature corn husk doll making, shingle making and schoolhouse games.

“The Burning Bush Cowboy Church’s Chuck Wagon will be on the grounds and there will be mule-drawn wagon rides,” Tatom said. “The General Store will be open and, reenactors from the War of 1812 and Native Americans will have demonstrations throughout the day.

The entertainment on Friday will be the Montgomery Dulcimer Players at 11 a.m. and Lenny Trawick from 1 until 4 p.m.

On Saturday, the Arnold Sheppard Band will entertain from 1 until 4 p.m.

Admission is $12, members and children 5 and under are admitted free.

Pioneer Days are made possible with grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and Sweet Home Alabama.