Obituaries, Saturday, October 1, 2022

Nadine Tessora Johnson – age 91, born to the late George and Olgie Johnson on November 27, 1930, in Pike County, Alabama and a resident of Daphne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Mrs. Johnson, an LPN by profession, began her career in Montgomery, Alabama working for Dr. Jane Day and retired from Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, Alabama after 15 years of service in the cardiac unit. Mrs. Johnson was the author of “The Farmer’s Wife,” an article which was published in the Baldwin County Register and the Alabama Farmer’s Cooperative Magazine, and published several books. An avid herbalist, she was also a founding member of the Alabama Herb Society.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tarver Johnson; son, William Dallas “Bill” Johnson; and grandson, Michael Johnson. She is survived by two sons, Richard T. Johnson, Jr. (Lynn) and Charles B. “Charlie” Johnson (Tammy); grandchildren, Jennifer Ammons (Chad), Richard T. “Rick” Johnson, III (Amanda), Ashleigh Johnson Lake, Serena Johnson Booth, Russell Johnson (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Christopher Ammons (Ashley), Jordan Ammons, Benjamin Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Carleigh Lake, Gavin Lake, Jack Booth, Elise Booth, Rex Johnson, and Margot Johnson; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Little Oak United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will be in Little Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hubert Donnie Hallford a resident of Troy died with complications due to COVID 19 Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. He was 75.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Averyt Walker and Brother Ronald Earls officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing.

The family will receive friends Friday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.

He was born January 25, 1947 to the late Johnny Hubert Hallford and Dorothiene Austin Hallford. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Blanchie Ellis. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Sue Hallford, Troy; daughter, Donna (William) Davenport, Troy; step children, Bobby Harold (Gail) Outlaw, Troy, Bellia (Melvin) Watson, Luverne, and William (Elizabeth) Outlaw, Troy; grandchildren, Wes (Brittany) Davenport, Troy, Josh (Brittney) Davenport, Troy, Michael (Miranda) Outlaw, Luverne, Seth (Summer) Watson, Luverne, Josh (Andrea) Watson, Troy, Megan (Tyler) Henderson, Halls Crossroads, Sage Outlaw, Troy, and Slade Outlaw, Troy; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Norma (Douglas) Garrett, Banks, Becky Oliver, Troy, Jan (Robin) Sullivan, Troy; several nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Wes Davenport, Josh Davenport, Josh Watson, Michael Outlaw, Hubie Garrett and Russell Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Watson and Slade Outlaw.

