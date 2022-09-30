John Ramage re-elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) today announced that community banker John Ramage, Chief Administrative Officer of Troy Bank and Trust in Brundidge, Alabama has been re-elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board. ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.

“As a proud fifth generation community banker, I am honored be re-elected to represent our industry and shine a light on the work of the nation’s community banks, which build better communities,” Ramage said. “As relationship-based lenders, community banks offer hands-on personal service and invaluable financial expertise to local consumers and entrepreneurs. I look forward to working alongside ICBA as we serve their mission to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish.”

In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Ramage’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Alabama and serving as a liaison between independent community bankers and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.

ICBA is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions. With trusted financial expertise and high-quality customer service as their hallmarks, community banks offer the best financial services option for millions of consumers, small businesses, and agricultural enterprises.

“John is a respected member of his community and a dedicated advocate for our industry,” said ICBA Chairman Brad M. Bolton, President and CEO of Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay, Alabama. “We are fortunate to have John serve in this volunteer capacity and leverage his valuable experience and perspective in service to the community banking industry and the customers and communities we serve. John has worked tirelessly to advance pro-community bank policies during this last term and I know that will continue under his leadership. I appreciate his willingness to serve and Troy Bank and Trust’s commitment to allow him to allocate the time needed to help all of community banks and the customers we serve to have an opportunity to succeed.”