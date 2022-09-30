GW Long downs Zion Chapel in region matchup

The Zion Chapel Rebels (2-4, 1-4) hosted the No. 10-ranked GW Long Rebels (4-2, 3-1) in a Class 2A, Region 2 game on Thursday and fell 42-7.

Long jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 34-yard run by Brayden Whitehead and extended the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter on an 80-yard pass from quarterback Bryson Hughes to Hayes Horne. Long went into halftime up 21-0 after Hughes found Brant Brady for an 8-yard touchdown pass, as well.

“We played well in some spots,” Zion Chapel coach Cody Keene said. “At one point in the first half we had about an 11-minute drive and really held the ball. We had a field goal blocked at the end of that drive and they scored on the next play on a long pass.

“It was a good drive for us and got into another scoring position down there and went for it on fourth down and mishandled the snap.”

GW Long ran away with the game in the third quarter after scoring three more touchdowns. Hughes found Horne for a 51-yard pass and then Hughes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Johnston. Long’s final score came on a 5-yard touchdown run from Swade Kirkley to end the third quarter up 42-0.

In the fourth quarter, Zion Chapel got on the scoreboard on a 2-yard touchdown run by Brayden Benbow followed by a PAT from John Foster Hamm to make the final score 41-7.

Morgan Sanders led Zion Chapel with 98 yards rushing on 21 carries along with 78 yards on 3-of-3 passing. The ZCHS ebels totaled 175 yards on the ground. Benbow netted 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Hamm rushed for 39 yards on seven carries. Tristan Huggins hauled in a 34-yard pass and Joseph LeGear caught a 33-yard pass.

GW Long was led by Hughes, who went 12-of-16 passing for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Horne caught five passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Zion Chapel is home again next Friday for another region game with Geneva County.