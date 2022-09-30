Goshen bests Zion Chapel in area volleyball match

The Goshen Lady Eagles picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win on Thursday night by a score of 3-1 over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels on the road.

Goshen lost the first set 25-23 but rallied to capture the next three straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16 tow in the match.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with seven aces, 16 kills, seven assists, two blocks and seven digs, while Jaci Rushing chipped in with three aces and 18 assists. Emily Hussey added 21 digs and Alyssa Pippins earned six aces, five kills and five digs.

Goshen will host a tournament this Saturday before traveling to Pike Liberal Arts on Monday, Oct. 3.