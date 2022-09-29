Fall market Saturday on the square

The nip in the air signals the arrival of the fall season here in South Alabama. And, it’s almost as if the City of Troy dialed it up.

On Saturday, the city will host the Downtown Fall Market on the Square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Leigh Anne Windham, community development director, said this will be the biggest Downtown Fall Market to date.

“We have 19 vendors signed up and I am excited,” Windham said. “The Downtown Fall Market will be a great time for shopping for arts, crafts and baked goods. The Downtown Market will have just about anything a shopper would want from cupcakes to jewelry to a works of art.”

Windham said shopping is always fun but it is especially so when shopping with friends at a hometown market.

The Downtown Fall Market will be held in the interior parking space on the square. The shops around the square will provide shopping opportunities throughout the day.

“We invite everyone to come shop and dine in downtown Troy on Saturday,” Windham said. “At the same time, enjoy the fellowship of friends and neighbors and the fun of being downtown Troy.”