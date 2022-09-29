Brundidge receives funding for Rampage Park

On Thursday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding nearly $1.65 million to improve outdoor recreation venues in Alabama, and the City of Brundidge will receive funding as a part of that announcement.

Brundidge is receiving $200,000 to resurface the walking trail at Rampage Park with asphalt and extend the trail. The funding will also allow the city to expand the parking area at Rampage Park.

The funds awarded by the state come from the federal Recreational Trails Program.

“Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families to get outside and enjoy our state’s natural beauty,” Ivey said. “I am proud to award these funds and create more opportunities for Alabamians and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation in our beautiful state.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will be administering the funds. The Calhoun County Commission is also received $300,000, the town of Cleveland will receive $90,148, Colbert County Commission is receiving $244,952, the City of Cullman receives $300,000, Fayette will receive $210,000, Opelika gets $210,000 and Slocomb will receive a total of $88,032. Slocomb’s funding will go to the construction of a 1.75-mile walking and bicycle trail and parking area on McCullough Road in Slocomb.