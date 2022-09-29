Brundidge receives $200,000 grant for recreational park

Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday the awarding nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.

The City of Brundidge was one of the communities that received grant funding and in the amount of $200,000.

The grant award was to resurface with asphalt and extend the trail at Ramage Park and expand the parking area.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she is excited and so appreciative of the grant award.

“The grant funds will be used to give Ramage Park a facelift and extend the recreational opportunities for our citizens,” Boyd said. “Exercise is important to our physical health and mental wellness. Extending the walking trail will enhance the area and be encouragement for our citizens to enjoy the outdoors while benefitting from exercise.”

“Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families to get outside and enjoy our state’s natural beauty,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am proud to award these funds and create more opportunities for Alabamians and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation in our beautiful state.”

Governor Ivey awarded the grants from funds made available by the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the awards.