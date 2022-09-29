Banks man charged with sexual abuse of children

The Pike County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for sexually abusing two children.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said Joey Austin Zellers, 29, of Banks, turned himself in on Wednesday around noon. Thomas said Zellers had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a 10-year-old and sexual abuse of a 12-year-old.

“These are serious and sickening accusations,” Thomas said. “We plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Thomas said Zellers was currently in the Pike County Jail under a $110,000 bond.