White Water Missionary Baptist Church hosts mobile pantry

The mobile pantry hosted by White Water Missionary Baptist Church of Troy was in Brundidge Monday morning and distributed food boxes to 260 local residents who qualified.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Pastor Thomas Shipman and those from White Water Missionary Baptist Church and the volunteers who made the mobile pantry possible

“This mobile pantry is such a blessing to so many,” Boyd said. “Too often we are not aware of the needs of others. We are not mindful of the underprivileged who benefit so greatly from this service. We don’t know; we can’t really know, the needs of others. But to see those needs being met is a blessing.”

Boyd said there could possibly be others who would benefit from the services of mobile pantries.

“Anyone with a need should consider the services that are available through the Montgomery Area Food Bank,” Boyd said. “There are several mobile pantries in our area and they are all of great benefit for those who are experiencing difficulties.”

Tonya Jones, mobile pantry chair, said those who qualify for the services of the mobile pantry and those who volunteer also receive a special blessing.

“It is always a blessing to be a part of something that does so much good for so many,” she said. “We thank everyone who made today’s mobile pantry possible. We especially thank the students from Troy University who came and helped. It is encouraging to see young people with big such big hearts.”