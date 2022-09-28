Troy FD responds to residential structure fire

The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Sept. 27 on Washington Street.

According to a release from the Troy FD, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 7:16 p.m. for a residential structure fire located in the 500 block of Washington Street. Troy FD arrived on location within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from a single-story residence, according to the release.

The two occupants of the home were able to self-evacuate safely and firefighters made entry into the home immediately and began efforts to locate and extinguish the fire. While there were no reports of anyone inside the residence when Troy FD arrived, firefighters searched the residence for any possible unknown occupants that may be trapped inside and none were found.

Troy Fire Marshalls investigated the incident and determined that the fire began in the kitchen area of the home. There were no reports of any firefighters or civilians injured in the incident. The Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities, Southeast Alabama Gas and Haynes Ambulance assisted with the incident. Troy FD urges residents to practice fire prevention daily and to test their smoke alarms monthly.