Lady Patriots sweep Highland Home

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up another Class 2A, Area 5 match win on Tuesday, earning a sweep over the Highland Home Flying Squadron.

PLAS won all three sets in the match 25-22, 25-15 and 26-16. Anna Cate Friday led Pike with four aces, three kills and two blocks, while Emma Baker added four kills and two aces. Mari Grace Brooks totaled four kills and Addie Renfroe chipped in with 25 assists and three kills. Amy Ramage also netted 14 assists and three aces in the win.

Goshen lost to Highland Home on Monday night 3-0 after falling in all three sets 25-17, 25-20 and 25-21. Kaci Wilkes led the Lady Eagles with four aces, five assists, nine kills and 11 digs, while Jaci Rushing totaled 12 assists and six digs. Alyssa Pippins also had one ace, four kills and four digs.

Pike will host Goshen on Monday, Oct. 3, for its final area match of the season. Goshen’s final area match comes on Oct. 4 against Luverne on the road.