Golden Boy Foods supports Salvation Army’s food pantry

The Pike County Salvation Army has received a very generous donation from Golden Boy Foods in Troy that will be a blessing to many friends and neighbors in need.

Donna Kidd, director of the local Salvation Army Service Center, said Golden Boy Foods donated three pallets of peanut butter to the center.

“The donation of peanut butter was greatly appreciated and needed,” Kidd said. “The peanut butter will benefit our food pantry in that it’s a good source of protein and it’s also very good tasting. Both kids and adults like peanut butter. It can be a healthy snack or it can be a protein addition to a meal.”

Kidd said the food pantry is often short on protein items.

“Most of the food pantry items that we receive are canned vegetable and staples,” she said. “Often times, protein items are in short supply. This very generous donation from Golden Boy will help fill that need. We cannot say thank you too many times.”

DeKota Lasseter, quality assurance technician, said Golden Boy appreciates opportunities to pitch in and assist the community.

“The Salvation Army helps many people in our area,” Lasseter said. “Golden Boy took the opportunity to assist the Salvation Army, knowing they will, in turn, help others.”

Golden Boy donated 360 jars of the “delicious foodstuff,” most of it peanut butter.

“The donation also included Almond Butter which is as tasty as peanut butter but is an alternative for those who have peanut allergies,” Lasseter said. “Golden Boy appreciates the opportunity to be a good community neighbor.”

Golden Boy participates in blood drives, canned food drives, Toys for Tots and others. Golden Boy has plans to participate in the Adopt-A-Mile program.