Obituary, Wednesday, September 28, 2021

Charles Daniel Wilson

Charles Daniel Wilson, age 78 a resident of Troy, formerly of Brundidge, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm at Hamilton Crossroads Church of Christ. Services will follow with Graham Wilkes, Sean Coley, and Michael Allen officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow the service in Hamilton Crossroads Cemetery.