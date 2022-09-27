Nadine Johnson: The Herb Lady died Tuesday

The death of Nadine Johnson, the Herb Lady, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, brought both sadness and wonderful memories to those who knew her.

“It’s a sad day today,” said Carter Sanders. “A great friend has gone home. Nadine was an amazing woman. She was a wonderful mother to her sons; a loving wife to Richard and a friend to all. She was a wonderful writer and storyteller. She will now rest in peace with Richard.”

Johnson was a native of Henderson and retuned “home” to Goshen when her husband, Richard, retired. In recent years, she moved to Baldwin County to be near family.

Kim May was a long time “and dear” friend of Johnson.

“Nadine was the “herb lady,” May said. “Her knowledge of herbs was broad and extensive. She was so willing to share what she knew with anyone who had an interest.

May would sit with Johnson for hours, soaking in as much knowledge as she could about herbs, about growing them and about their medicinal value.

“Nadine learned from others and she read extensively,” May said. “She was willing to share what she learned with anyone who had an interest and she wrote books from which others could learn. I benefitted greatly from her knowledge and from her friendship. I was willing to listen to her advice… and take it.

“Nadine Johnson was a great mom, a great wife, a learned advisor and a great friend. She will be missed by many.”