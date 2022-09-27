From the Archives: Troy Bank & Trust plays vital role in the community

Troy Bank and Trust Company was organized on Sept 1906 and this year turns 116 years old. From the early days as Troy’s fourth bank to today, with 16 locations in nine cities, Troy Bank and Trust continues to play a vital part in the economic life of this area. From the Troy Messenger in 1906, we find these stories about the new bank.

Troy Bank and Trust Company will be the name of the new bank in Troy. At a meeting of the promoters of the new bank yesterday, the formal organization of the bank took place. The name will be The Troy Bank and Trust Company. The capital stock will be fifty thousand dollars. The place of business will be at No. 104 North Three Notch Street, the place formerly occupied by the grocery store of J. D. Williams and later the Beard-Thrower Grocery Company.

The officers of the new institution are: Charles Henderson, president; James Murphree, cashier, F. L. Jones, first assistant cashier, Jerre A. Henderson, second assistant cashier.

The directors are: Charles Henderson, J. C. Henderson, J. E. Henderson, L. A. Boyd, James Murphree, W. C. Black and W. C. Windham.

No. 104 North Three Notch is being fitted up for the occupancy of the new bank and mere many weeks the institution will be in the full swing of business.

ALABAMA MARBLE

Since Moretti made Alabama marble famous a year or two since, the people of the State have often heard a great deal it, but many have never seen it. However, the people of Troy will now have a chance to view it to their hearts content, as the wainscoting of the Troy Bank and Trust Company is made from this marble. The marble is white and has a beautiful polish and is very handsome and of high grade.

The other fixtures of the bank are in keeping with the Alabama marble. The ceiling is of ornamental steel, beautifully painted. The furniture and fixtures are of cherry or mahogany, with ornamental brass work.

The Troy Bank and Trust Company will soon be ready to open its doors for business.

In 1908 the Troy Bank and Trust Company has removed from North Three Notch Street to its new place on the west side of Court Square, the place formerly occupied by W. C. Windham’s store.

The new place has been remodeled and handsomely furnished for the bank and makes an excellent and commodious location.

In 1963, the new building will be located on the site of the old Enzor Theater on North Three Notch Street at Academy Street and will also provide quarters for Troy Finance Company and Troy Insurance Company. A dominant feature of the building will be the barrel arch concrete roof. This structural shape, first used by the Romans, has been revived by recent developments in reinforced concrete design.

In 1992, a new main building was built on U. S. Highway 231and the North Three Notch Street bank became the downtown branch.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.