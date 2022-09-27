Area football games moved to Thursday

Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night.

Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept. 29, instead of the scheduled Friday night matchups. Charles Henderson plays Rehobeth at home at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while Pike County will travel to New Brockton High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. Zion Chapel High School will also host GW Long at 7 p.m. on Thursday. All three of those games are region games for each team.

Charles Henderson’s game is the team’s final home game of the regular season and Homecoming. As a result, all Homecoming activities have also been moved up. There will be a Homecoming tailgate at CHHS parking lot at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 followed by a bonfire at CHHS from 7 until 8 p.m. Thursday will be “fancy” dress up day at CHHS and there will be an assembly at 10 a.m. in the gym followed by early dismissal from school. ECC will dismiss at 1 p.m. followed by TES, CHMS and CHHS dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Charles Henderson’s Homecoming Parade will begin at 3 p.m. and the homecoming game takes place at 7 p.m.