ALEA Driver License Division facing network outage

Published 8:51 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

On Sept. 27, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a “statewide network outage” was affecting the ALEA Driver License Division.

Due to the outage, driver license examiners are unable to process in-person driver license transactions statewide. Online services are still available, however.

When the network will be restored is currently unknown and ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Charles Henderson inducted into Men’s Hall Of Fame

Byrd Drugs sold

Looking back at the contributions of Gov. Charles Henderson

Troy Regional Medical Center Balloon Release October 8

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events