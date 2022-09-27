ALEA Driver License Division facing network outage
Published 8:51 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022
On Sept. 27, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a “statewide network outage” was affecting the ALEA Driver License Division.
Due to the outage, driver license examiners are unable to process in-person driver license transactions statewide. Online services are still available, however.
When the network will be restored is currently unknown and ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.