Zion Grady receives Alabama offer

This weekend, Charles Henderson High School football player Zion Grady announced that he had received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama.

Grady, just a sophomore, continues to receive more and more attention from colleges across the country. His offer from Alabama is just the most recent in a long list of schools that already offered the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end. Grady already held offers from Troy, Alabama State, Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama A&M, Florida State and Auburn. According to 247Sports, Alabama secondary coach Charles Kelly and defensive coordinator Pete Golding are Grady’s primary recruiters with the Crimson Tide.

Grady totaled 60 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and seven quarterback hurries in just six games last season. He’s continued that dominance this season and has already earned Preseason MaxPreps All-American and Preseason All-Messenger accolades.

Last week against St. James, Grady was nearly unstoppable. He totaled 12 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries for the Trojans in the win.