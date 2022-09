Troy drops home match to Louisiana

After defeating the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (7-4) in a Sun Belt Conference volleyball match on Thursday, the Troy Trojans (7-7) dropped a rematch on Friday in a 3-0 sweep.

Troy lost all three sets 25-19, 25-15 and 25-21. Tori Hester led Troy with 11 kills, eight digs and an assist, while Julia Brooks earned nine kills and two blocks. Amara Anderson earned 21 assists and seven digs.

Troy hits the road later this week for another conference series against Southern Miss. Troy and Southern Miss play on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and play again on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.