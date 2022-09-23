Troy Regional Medical Center Balloon Release October 8

The Troy Regional Medical Center’s signature balloon release is set for October 8 and will be hosted at Troy University’s Tailgate area.

The Pike Medical Foundation and TRMC announced that Campaign 2022 balloon release will be virtual this year. The Foundation will release the balloons virtually live on the Troy University scoreboard beginning at 10 a.m.

“We are excited about this year’s evert and look forward to record breaking participation,” said Rick Smith, Troy Regional Medical Center’s chief executive officer.”

Tickets for the launch are $100 each, however, Smith said many TRMC partners are purchasing a “10 pack.”

The TRMC Balloon Release is an important fundraiser for TRMC.

Smith said in 2021, the Pike Medical Foundation raise $60,000 through its signature balloon release event.

“These community dollars were given to Troy Regional Medical Center where renovation and creation of the Women’s Diagnostic Center was completed,” Smith said. “These funds helped us obtain the latest state-of-the-art 3D tomo Mammography unit, bringing the highest quality imaging here to our community.”

Smith said, along with the Board Certified Breast imaging physicians from Montgomery Radiology, there is no reason to travel for the best in early detection of breast cancer.”

Smith said the community’s continuing support is significant and appreciated TRMC continues expanding existing services and implement new services to ensure “healthcare close to home.”

Tickets for the 2022 TRMC Balloon Release are available by contacting any Pike Medical Foundation board member or

by calling 334-670-5487 or e-mail karen.herring@troymedicalcenter.com.