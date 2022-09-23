Troy men’s basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team released its complete 2022-23 schedule on Thursday.

The Trojans had previously released the conference schedule but now the complete schedule has been released with non-conference games. Troy’s non-conference slate this season includes matchups with the SEC’s Arkansas and ACC’s Florida State along with games against San Diego State and a tournament appearance in Montana.

“Our 2022 non-conference schedule will be very challenging as we will travel as much as any team I have ever coached, but we feel that we have a team that can handle this type of schedule,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “Playing on the road at Montana, San Diego State, Florida State and Arkansas will put us in hostile environments against very good basketball teams.

“However, we were a very good road basketball team last season, and we plan to do the same again this year. After all, we believe that defense, rebounding and toughness travel.”

Troy will open up the season on the road with back-to-back home games against Montevallo on Nov. 7 and UMW on Nov. 10. Troy then hits the road for four straight road games, starting with a road matchup with Florida State on Nov. 14.

Troy’s road stretch continues with a tournament appearance in Montana for the UMontana Basketball Tournament. The Trojans will play Merrimack on Nov. 17 followed by a showdown with St. Thomas on Nov. 18 and then Montana on Nov. 19.

Troy is back at home against Southern-New Orleans on Nov. 23 before traveling to Arkansas on Nov. 28. The Trojans open December with a road matchup against SIUE in Illinois before traveling across the country to California to face off with San Diego State for just the second time in school history.

Troy hosts Tennessee Tech on Dec. 19 and then travels to Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 17 before closing out the non-conference schedule at home against Mercer on Dec. 21.

Troy’s entire 2022-2023 schedule is listed below.

Date Opponent Location

Nov. 7 Montevallo HOME

Nov. 10 MUW HOME

Nov. 14 Florida State AWAY

Nov. 17 Merrimack AWAY

Nov. 18 St. Thomas AWAY

Nov. 19 Montana AWAY

Nov. 23 Southern-New Orleans HOME

Nov. 28 Arkansas AWAY

Dec. 3 SIUE AWAY

Dec. 5 San Diego State AWAY

Dec. 10 Tennessee Tech HOME

Dec. 17 Southeastern Louisiana AWAY

Dec. 21 Mercer HOME

Dec. 29 Southern Miss * AWAY

Dec. 31 Texas State * AWAY

Jan. 5, 2023 Old Dominion * HOME

Jan. 7 Arkansas State * HOME

Jan. 12 Georgia State * AWAY

Jan. 14 Appalachian State * AWAY

Jan. 19 James Madison * HOME

Jan. 21 Louisiana-Monroe * HOME

Jan. 26 Louisiana * AWAY

Jan. 28 South Alabama * AWAY

Feb. 2 Southern Miss * HOME

Feb. 4 Texas State * HOME

Feb. 9 South Alabama * HOME

Feb. 11 Louisiana * HOME

Feb. 16 Arkansas State * AWAY

Feb. 18 Marshall * AWAY

Feb. 22 Louisiana-Monroe * AWAY

Feb. 24 Coastal Carolina * HOME