Troy men’s basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
Published 1:30 pm Friday, September 23, 2022
The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team released its complete 2022-23 schedule on Thursday.
The Trojans had previously released the conference schedule but now the complete schedule has been released with non-conference games. Troy’s non-conference slate this season includes matchups with the SEC’s Arkansas and ACC’s Florida State along with games against San Diego State and a tournament appearance in Montana.
“Our 2022 non-conference schedule will be very challenging as we will travel as much as any team I have ever coached, but we feel that we have a team that can handle this type of schedule,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “Playing on the road at Montana, San Diego State, Florida State and Arkansas will put us in hostile environments against very good basketball teams.
“However, we were a very good road basketball team last season, and we plan to do the same again this year. After all, we believe that defense, rebounding and toughness travel.”
Troy will open up the season on the road with back-to-back home games against Montevallo on Nov. 7 and UMW on Nov. 10. Troy then hits the road for four straight road games, starting with a road matchup with Florida State on Nov. 14.
Troy’s road stretch continues with a tournament appearance in Montana for the UMontana Basketball Tournament. The Trojans will play Merrimack on Nov. 17 followed by a showdown with St. Thomas on Nov. 18 and then Montana on Nov. 19.
Troy is back at home against Southern-New Orleans on Nov. 23 before traveling to Arkansas on Nov. 28. The Trojans open December with a road matchup against SIUE in Illinois before traveling across the country to California to face off with San Diego State for just the second time in school history.
Troy hosts Tennessee Tech on Dec. 19 and then travels to Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 17 before closing out the non-conference schedule at home against Mercer on Dec. 21.
Troy’s entire 2022-2023 schedule is listed below.
Date Opponent Location
Nov. 7 Montevallo HOME
Nov. 10 MUW HOME
Nov. 14 Florida State AWAY
Nov. 17 Merrimack AWAY
Nov. 18 St. Thomas AWAY
Nov. 19 Montana AWAY
Nov. 23 Southern-New Orleans HOME
Nov. 28 Arkansas AWAY
Dec. 3 SIUE AWAY
Dec. 5 San Diego State AWAY
Dec. 10 Tennessee Tech HOME
Dec. 17 Southeastern Louisiana AWAY
Dec. 21 Mercer HOME
Dec. 29 Southern Miss * AWAY
Dec. 31 Texas State * AWAY
Jan. 5, 2023 Old Dominion * HOME
Jan. 7 Arkansas State * HOME
Jan. 12 Georgia State * AWAY
Jan. 14 Appalachian State * AWAY
Jan. 19 James Madison * HOME
Jan. 21 Louisiana-Monroe * HOME
Jan. 26 Louisiana * AWAY
Jan. 28 South Alabama * AWAY
Feb. 2 Southern Miss * HOME
Feb. 4 Texas State * HOME
Feb. 9 South Alabama * HOME
Feb. 11 Louisiana * HOME
Feb. 16 Arkansas State * AWAY
Feb. 18 Marshall * AWAY
Feb. 22 Louisiana-Monroe * AWAY
Feb. 24 Coastal Carolina * HOME