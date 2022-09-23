Trojan Expo: A night for coming together

Troy City Schools hosted Trojan Expo Tuesday night and showcased all schools -Troy Elementary, Charles Henderson Middle School and Charles Henderson High School and all the many opportunities available through Troy City Schools and the Troy-Pike Center for Technology.

Troy City Schools hosted Trojan Expo Tuesday night and showcased all schools -Troy Elementary, Charles Henderson Middle School and Charles Henderson High School and all the

opportunities available through Troy City Schools and the Troy-Pike Center for Technology.

“Tonight was a great night to be a Trojan,” said Dr. Joanna Taylor. “We shared a meal, heard our bands play, enjoyed a kids’ zone with hula hoops, bounce houses and face painting. We connected students with college, community college and military opportunities. We learned more about the exciting work our art, T3, Robotics, CTE and school clubs are doing.”

Taylor said the students learned new way to engage with reading, math, science and history. Students also found new ways to connect with their community.

Taylor said the students learned new way to engage with reading, math, science and history. Students also found new ways to connect with their community.

“The Trojan Expo was a great night for our students,” Taylor said. “The Trojan Expo took the efforts of so many and I am grateful for their work and

friendship. A big ‘thank you’ to the many who contributed to a very fun evening with our Trojan family.”

Kristy Drinkwater, parent and community involvement services, echoed Taylor’s excitement surrounding the Trojan Expo and echoed her appreciation for all who made the expo a success.

“The Trojan Expo was a great way to showcase the different facets of Troy City Schools,” Drinkwater said. “One building featured academics and there were opportunities to visit the different classrooms and see what the students are doing in the various academic areas.”

Drinkwater said, for example, parents of students in the elementary grades are ooften amazed to see what is being done in the middle and high school academic areas.

The Trojan Expo was Troy City School umbrella experience.

“The Expo showcased all the amazing things the system has to offer at one place at one time,” Drinkwater said. “Robotics, the T3 initiative. The STEM program that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math where all showcased.””

The Trojan Expo also feature opportunities available to students at Troy-Pike Center for Technology and at Enterprise State Community College where students can early an associate’s degree while in high school.

The Expo provided opportunities to meet with representative from different colleges and the military.

The Expo showcased the arts programs, the award winning Cultural Arts Academy and school clubs and organizations.

Community organizations were available to let students know about service hours’ opportunities and the club’s involvement with the schools and in the communities.

The Trojan Expo was worth the time and efforts from its planning and carrying out, Taylor and Drinkwater said. The Expo was beneficial for the students, parents, teachers and community. It was well worth dong.