TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 16-Sept. 22)

MALE

Jamari McClure

Goshen High School

McClure was nearly unstoppable for Goshen in its win over LaFayette last week. McClure totaled 354 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns, including 196 yards and three touchdowns rushing and 103 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He also had an interception on defense.

FEMALE

Emma Baker

Pike Liberal Arts School

Baker totaled 12 kills, five aces and two blocks as she helped guide Pike Lib to a 4-0 record this week, including area wins over Luverne, Zion Chapel and Highland Home.