TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 16-Sept. 22)

Published 1:53 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

Jamari McClure

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Goshen High School

McClure was nearly unstoppable for Goshen in its win over LaFayette last week. McClure totaled 354 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns, including 196 yards and three touchdowns rushing and 103 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He also had an interception on defense.

 

FEMALE

Emma Baker

Pike Liberal Arts School

Baker totaled 12 kills, five aces and two blocks as she helped guide Pike Lib to a 4-0 record this week, including area wins over Luverne, Zion Chapel and Highland Home.

 

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 9 – Sept. 15)

TB&T Athletes of the Week: Sept. 2-Sept. 8

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Aug. 18-Aug. 25)

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events