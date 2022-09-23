Obituaries, Saturday, September 24

Margaret DeniseGriffin Young

Margaret Denise Griffin Young, 73, of Hoover, AL., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Peter McPherson Young.

Born June 10, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Powell Everette Griffin and Margaret Roling Griffin of Selma, AL. She is survived by her siblings, Dale Griffin Scroggins (Art) and David Everette Griffin and Nephews, David Arthur Scroggins and Scott Everette Scroggins.

Dr. Young earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Auburn University, a Master’s Degree in Adult Higher Education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a Doctorate of Education in Counseling Psychology from Tennessee State University. She worked for many years as a volunteer with the Navigators, a Christian ministry, serving at college campuses in Auburn, AL, Knoxville, TN, and Nashville,TN and became full time staff in 1980. Prior to that, she taught elementary school for several years. She became a licensed psychologist, working at Covenant Counseling and Education Center from 1996 to 2011 when she retired to assist in the care of her husband. She loved being an active member of her church and was passionate about helping others grow in their faith.

A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 65 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL. 35209, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Chad Sentell, Steve Williamson, Dr. Gordon Bals, and Dr. AL Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00- 11:00. Interment will be in Manomet, MA. at a later date.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Trish Close and the many people who helped care for Denise during her fight with ALS.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church (65 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35209), Bluff Park Community Church (P.O. Box 26732 Birmingham, AL 35260), or the ALS Association (300 Cahaba Park Circle Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242.

Erin Julia Davis

Erin Julia Davis was born August 11, 2022 at UAB Women’s and Infant Center and passed away on September 21, 2022. Erin is the much loved daughter of Steven and LeeAnn Davis of Glenwood, AL. Graveside services will be held on Sunday. September 25, 2022 at 2 pm at Little Oak Cemetery with the Rev. Spencer Turnipseed officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

Erin was deeply loved during her 41 days of life. Her family celebrated her birthday everyday at 1:49 PM, the time of her birth. Everyday was precious. Although her life was brief, her memory will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her big sisters: Katelyn and Morgan Davis; grandparents: Ann and Danny Jernigan of Enterprise; aunts and uncles: Clay and Celiese McDougold of Goshen, Robert and Kim Davis of Wauchula, FL; cousins: Charli McDougold, Dylan Davis, Faith Davis, and Tyson Davis.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Dennis McDougold, and paternal grandparents: Norman Alan Davis and Julia Davis.

Erin’s family is very thankful for the loving care she received at RNICU at UAB.