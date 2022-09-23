Lady Patriots earn area win over Highland Home

Published 12:29 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Emily Bryan earned four kills and three aces against Highland Home on Thursday. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Pike County Lady Patriots traveled to Highland Home and took a 3-2 win over the Lady Flying Squadron in a Class 2A, Area 5 match on Thursday.

Highland Home jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two sets 25-12 and 25-21, before the Lady Patriots rallied to win three consecutive sets to take the area match. The Lady Pats won the third set 25-14 and tied the match in the fourth with a 25-16 win before dominating the final set 15-6 to take the match.

Emma Baker led Pike Lib with five aces and three kills, while Emily Bryan totaled four kills and three aces. Amy Ramage added four aces and four assists, while Addie Renfroe netted five assists and three aces.

The win over Highland Home caps off a week in which the Lady Pats went 4-0 with area wins over Luverne, Zion Chapel and Highland Home.

Pike Lib is back at home on Tuesday for an area rematch with Highland Home.

 

 

