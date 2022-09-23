Anderson sets school record in Troy comeback

The Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0) opened up Sun Belt Conference play with a come-from-behind win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday, led by senior Amara Anderson’s record-setting night.

Anderson dished an eye-popping 40 assists in the Trojan win, which put her atop the all-time assist record at Troy. She also became the first Trojan to ever earn 5,000 career assists. She totaled 15 digs in the win, notching her fourth double-double of the season.

Troy fell behind 2-0 in the match, losing the first two sets 25-21 and 25-20, before rallying to win the final three and capture the conference win. Troy won the third set 25-19 and then tied the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set. In the fifth, Troy picked up a 15-13 win to seal the victory.

“I’m really proud of her effort tonight,” Troy coach Josh Lauer said. “We dug in and showed a lot of resilience. When you get the reverse sweep, it’s fitting.

“We got to expect Louisiana to bounce back (Friday), and we have to be ready and respond. I got really emotional in the locker room; Amara has poured her heart and soul out and sacrificed a lot to be here. It has been a really fun journey that isn’t over yet.”

Tori Hester also had a big night for Troy with 24 kills, one ace, nine digs and two blocks. Julia Brooks also chipped in with 15 kills and six blocks on the night. Jaci Mesa totaled eight assists and 11 digs, while Ashley Guenveur earned seven kills, one assist, two aces, six digs and one block.

Troy wraps up the series with Louisiana tonight at 6 p.m. in Trojan Arena. Admission to all Troy home games is free this season.