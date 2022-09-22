Troy to play Nevada in 2024 and 2031

According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Troy University and the University of Nevada have signed a contract for a future home-and-home football series.

The contract, which the site obtained via a public records request, was signed on Sept. 7 and will see the Nevada Wolf Pack come to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024 to open the 2024 season, while Troy will travel to Nevada on Sept. 13, 2031.

The game in 2024 will be the first time Troy has ever played Nevada. Troy also has games scheduled with Memphis, Iowa and Florida A&M for the 2024 season, which should finalize the Trojans’ 2024 out-of-conference schedule.

In 2023, Troy will play Stephen F. Austin, Kansas State, Western Kentucky and Army. The Trojans also have out-of-conference games schedule with Clemson, BYU, Mississippi State, Missouri, UAB, North Carolina State and more from 2023 through 2031.