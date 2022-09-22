County volleyball teams compete in area action

On Tuesday night, all high school volleyball teams in The Messenger’s coverage area were in action with Pike Lib, Charles Henderson and Goshen picking up area wins, while Pike County dropped an area match.

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday in a tri-match on the road at Luverne against both Luverne and McKenzie, beating both. Against McKenzie, Pike lost the first set 25-20 but rebounded to take the next two and the match. Pike won the next two sets sets 25-14 and 15-7. Emma Baker led Pike with four kills, while Bella Maulden totaled 19 kills and Addie Renfroe dished 28 assists. Anna Cate Friday also chipped in with four kills and one block.

Pike also took the Class 2A, Area 3 match with Luverne 3-2. The Lady Pats lost the first two sets 25-16 and 25-21 but responded by taking the next two 25-21 and 25-11 to tie the match and force a deciding set. In the fifth set, Pike captured the match with a 15-12 win. Renfroe earned 13 assists and six aces against Luverne, while Baker totaled five kills and two blocks. Mari Grace Brooks also netted three kills, while Emily Bryan earned two kills, two aces and five digs in the win.

Pike is back on the road for another area match on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The Goshen Lady Eagles hosted Senior Night at home on Tuesday and picked up a 3-1 win over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels in a Class 2A, Area 5 match. Goshen lost the first set to Zion Chapel by a score of 26-24, but rebounded to win three sets in a row to capture the match. Goshen won the second set 25-18 followed by taking the third by a score of 25-10 and the fourth by a score of 25-14.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with 11 kills, nine aces, 11 assists and 14 digs, while Jaci Rushing totaled eight assists, five aces and three digs. Emily Hussey also chipped in with four assists and 24 digs, while Alyssa Pippens had two aces, seven kills and four digs.

Goshen returns to action next Monday on the road against Highland Home in another area match.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans also captured a Class 5A, Area 4 win over Greenville on Tuesday, sweeping all three sets 25-23, 25-17 and 25-21.

Raelynn Hornsby led Charles Henderson with seven kills, three aces and six digs, while Bess Dunn totaled six kills and two digs and Hannah Sparrow netted four kills, one ace and three digs. Abby Key also had three kills and four digs along with Honor Shipman’s four digs and six assists and Olivia Kirkpatrick’s 22 assists and five digs.

Charles Henderson travels to Brewbaker Tech next Tuesday.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs also lost a Class 3A, Area 3 match with the Straughn Lady Tigers on Tuesday. PCHS won the first set 25-23 but Straughn to the second by a score of 25-15. The Lady Dawgs retook the led by winning the third set 25-22 before Straughn forced a deciding set after winning the fourth 25-13. Straughn won the fifth and final set by a score of 17-15 to capture the area win.

Mikalah Griffin led Pike County with seven kills, six aces and 12 digs, while Takeyah Smith added three kills, three aces and 18 assists. Urriya Berry chipped in with 11 kills, five aces and 11 digs. Nattalye Hughes also totaled four aces, three kills and four blocks. Lillian Marsh earned four aces, six aces and 17 digs.

Pike County travels to Class 5A’s Greenville on Monday, Sept. 26, before hosting Opp for another area game on Sept. 27.