Cotton Rose Quilters Exhibition coming to a close

The Cotton Rose Quilters Exhibition at the Johnson Center for the Arts has been extremely well attended by area residents as well as those from outside and beyond.

Brenda Campbell, JAC director, said the Cotton Rose Quilters exhibition fills all galleries on both the upper and lower levels.

“The artistry of the Cotton Rose Quilters is amazing,” Campbell said. “There is variety in the quilt patterns. Some of the patterns are recognizable to those familiar with quilts– the butterfly, the pineapple and the bowties. However, many of the patterns are original to the quilters.”

Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Twister Surprise, Woodstock, Happy Trails, Roll Tide, Dr. Seuss and the names could go on and on.

“And every quilt is equally interesting and extremely well done,” Campbell said.

The Cotton Rose Quilters practice the art because they appreciate the history of the art and want to be a part of carrying the art forward and contributing to the preservation of the art.

The Cotton Rose Quilters include Bea McKnatt, Camille Hedden, Diane Curtis, Donna Carr, Joyce Cooper, Julia Dillard, June Boyd, Kathe Bray, Liz Petty, Lori Broadway, Mary Marshall, Melodie Lauer, Peggy McVay, Penny Messick, Ruth Henderson, and Sara Hatfield.

All quilts in the “quilt show” were marked NFS – Not For Sale.

Campbell said those who visited the Cotton Rose Quilters show realize and understand that quilting is a personal art and that the quilts will be passed down in the individual families, probably for generations

The Cotton Rose Quilters Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the First Baptist Church Activities Building in Troy. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

The Cotton Rose Quilters Exhibit will close on Friday, September 30.

Admission to the JCA is free. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.