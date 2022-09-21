Pike Lib alters football schedule

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots announced some tweaks to the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday with replacements for a pair of out-of-state games.

Pike’s Sept. 30 road game with Brooks County High School in Georgia has now been replaced with a road matchup against the Danville Hawks in an in-state game. While the game at Brooks County would have been a 183-mile trek into Georgia for the Patriots, a matchup with Danville will instead be a 211-mile trip to North Alabama. Currently, the Hawks are 1-4 on the season and have an open date this week. Danville is a Class 3A school, however.

Also, PLAS has added Liberty County High School out of Florida to the schedule, taking the place of the Oct. 14 bye week and cancelling the Oct. 21 game against Bowdon County in Georgia.

The Liberty County Bulldogs are located in Bristol, Fla., about 30 miles east of Marianna, Fla. The Bulldogs are currently 2-2 on the season and coming off a 56-0 win over Franklin County last week. Liberty County will play Sneads High School this Friday and Wewahitchka the following week before meeting Pike Lib on Oct. 14.

The remainder of the Patriot schedule remains the same for the rest of the 2022 season. Pike will play Montgomery Catholic at home this week followed by a road game with Danville on Sept. 30 and a home game with Faith Academy on Oct. 7. The Patriots then hit the road to face Liberty County on Oct. 14 before a bye week on Oct. 21. PLAS will close out the season with a home game against Calhoun on Oct. 27.