Brundidge annouces opening of playground

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that included the review and consideration of FY2002 Budget Amendment No. 2 and the review of the FY2022 July Financials.

The council considered an ABC Board application for Monarcas Mexican Restaurant #2. The council approved the request pending the acceptance of the ABC Board.

Willie Wright, city manager, reported that the newly equipped Galloway Park playground will open on Friday. The playground is designed for ages 13 and under.

The playground hours will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, the playground hours will change with the time change. The playground will be closed on Sundays.

Portions of Fifth Avenue and Johns Street will be closed to traffic to facilitate playground safety.

The announcement was made for the Kick Off Party, a Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative.

The Kick Off Party will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1 on the grounds of the Bass House, the former city hall, on South Main Street.

The Kick Off Party is a family-friendly event for all ages and will feature food trucks, music and vendors.

Other activities will include LifeSouth Bloodmobile, COVID-19 testing, registration for a library card, cooking demonstrations, exercise demonstrations and yoga and educational segments from the local healthcare organizations.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.