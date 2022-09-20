Pike County BOE hosts reception for resigning board member

Davis, who is employed with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department, recently moved from Pike County to the Ozark area, and, was no longer eligible to serve on board.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, laughingly, said, when Davis came on board six years ago, he appeared, perhaps, too young to be a school board member.

“But I remembered when Dr. John Key recommended me as a principal, the Goshen board member said I was not old enough to be a principal,” Key said.

With that in mind, Bazzell had no reservations about Davis’ ability to serve.

“Justin Davis has earned my respect and that of all the board members,” Bazzell said. “Justin has been dedicated to the Pike County Board, to our schools and to our students and teachers.”

Bazzell said, during Davis’ term on the board, there have been hard decisions to make and he has always been willing to support changes that would be positive for the Pike County Schools.

“We thank Justin for his willingness to serve and his dedication to the board, to our schools and to the communities we serve,” Bazzell said.

Davis expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve on the Pike County Board of Education.

“I have learned a lot about being on a school board and greatly appreciate the work that Dr. Bazzell and the board members do,” Davis said. “I take pride in having served on the board and have taken my commitment seriously. I hope I have made a positive contribution to the board. I have always made my decisions with the students and teachers in mind. I thank Dr. Bazzell and the board members for having confidence in me and their support, always.”

Davis is a graduate of Pike County High School. His career goal has always been law enforcement.

He worked with the Brundidge Police Department prior to going to work with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department four years ago.

He and his wife, Laken, and their two children, lived in District 3 until his recent promotion to the position of Sergeant at the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

At its Monday, September 19, board meeting, the board approved the appointment of Scott Hartley to fill the District 3 board member position, effective October 1, 2022.