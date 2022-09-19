Troy soccer ties with Georgia Southern in conference opener

The Troy Trojans soccer team (2-3-2) earned its second draw of the season on Sunday in the Sun Belt Conference opener with the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Neither Troy or Georgia Southern were able to score a goal in the contest with both teams utilizing dominant defense. While Troy isn’t thrilled with a draw, it marks the first time the Trojans haven’t lost their conference opener since 2019. This was the second time a Troy match has ended in a tie and fourth tie for Georgia Southern this season.

Goalkeeper Lindsey LaRoche earned four saves for the Trojans, while Eagle goalie Michaela Mikko also earned four saves. Both Mikko and LaRoche played all 90 minutes of the match in the goal. It was LaRoche’s third shutout of the season.

“It was a battle today. It was a hot one and I felt the girls adjusted well to the gameplan,” Troy coach Robert Lane said. “They were able to create some great opportunities to give themselves a chance to score.

“More importantly, we were well-organized defensively, which limited Georgia Southern’s offense. We didn’t allow them to beat us. I’m pleased with the result, and we will take the point because we are undefeated in conference play right now.”

Troy travels to Mobile on Thursday, Sept. 22, for another conference match with South Alabama at 7 p.m.