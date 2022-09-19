Goshen competes in Enterprise volleyball tournament

The Goshen Lady Eagles traveled to Enterprise this weekend and competed in the 13th Annual Wildcat Invitational.

Goshen went 0-5 in the tournament competing against bigger schools in each game, including a pair of Class 5A programs and a Class 7A team. Goshen lost to Class 4A’s Andalusia in the opening match of the tournament, dropping both sets 27-25 and 25-15. Next, Goshen was swept by Class 3A school Providence Christian, falling in both sets 25-18 and 25-16. In the third match, Goshen lost 2-0 to Class 5A’s UMS-Wright, losing both sets 25-10 and 25-16.

In the next match, Goshen lost 2-0 to Class 3A’s Houston Academy by dropping both sets 25-9 and 25-10 and then closed out the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Class 7A’s Dothan. Goshen lost both sets to Dothan 25-16 and 25-22.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with 19 kills, 19 digs, 16 assists, three aces and five blocks. Jaci Rushing added 24 assists and eight digs, while Emily Hussey totaled 37 digs and four aces. Mikala Mallard also pitched in with 12 kills and 10 blocks.

The Lady Eagles dropped a match to the Brantley Lady Bulldogs last Thursday. The match was shortened to a best-of-three match due to homecoming activities at Brantley. The Lady Bulldogs won in a sweep, taking both sets 25-15 and 25-18.

Wilkes led Goshen in that match with four kills, two assist and five digs, while Hussey earned 10 digs and one ace. Rushing also added six assists and Mikala Mallard chipped in with three kills and one block.

Goshen hosts Zion Chapel on Tuesday.