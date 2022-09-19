Blackwood Quartet to perform

Published 7:15 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Blackwood Quartet continues the gospel sound made famous by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet of 1934, which is considered the First Family of Gospel Music. The Blackwood Brothers won eight Grammys and six Dove Awards and they were inducted in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998. Mark Blackwood has held on to the tradition and sound that has made the Blackwood name world famous today. Expect to hear songs such as “How Great Thou Art”, “Swing Down Sweet Chariot”, “I’ll Fly Away”, “Peace in the Valley” and “When the Saints Go Marching In”. Sponsored by Coffee County Arts Alliance with support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

Who: Blackwood Quartet; the Grammy Award Winning First Family of Gospel Music

When: Thursday, September 22, 2022 • 7:00 pm

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Where: Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center, Enterprise, Alabama

If you go: Advance tickets $35-call 334-406-2787. Tickets are available at the door. $40 adults and $10 students.

More Z-News - Main story

American Legion Auxiliary recognizes Girl State participants

Troy moving forward after heartbreaking loss

ALEA ‘trains’ citizens on railroad safety

Last-second ‘Hail Mary’ lifts Appalachian State over Troy

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events