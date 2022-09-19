American Legion Auxiliary recognizes Girl State participants

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 70 in Troy held an appreciation dinner for the 2022 Girls State Participants. The four young ladies chosen for the opportunity represented the four schools in Pike County. Attending the dinner were Tate Gardner, from Pike Liberal Arts and her family, Kayla Perez-Hernandez from Pike County High School and her family, Haleigh Qualls from Goshen High School and her family and Aicey Hawkins from Charles Henderson High School and her family. Also attending were members of the Auxiliary Unit 70, Elaine McLeod, Joyce Dix, Shirley Reddoch, Lynn Sutton and Debra Berry.

The girls shared and evening of fellowship and wonderful memories from their Girls State experiences held at Troy University. The girls were all in agreement that there was absolutely nothing that needed to be changed about the opportunity. Lots of memories and friends were made during the week as well as many new facts concerning the ins and outs of how our government system is run.

The Auxiliary is getting prepared for next year’s choices for Girls State. Each year applications are collected from any young lady in the Pike County School District who is in the 11th grade and wishes to apply.

The Auxiliary is allowed to send four participants or one from each school represented in the district. Application packets will be distributed to each school beginning in January. All applications will be collected and tediously reviewed by Auxiliary members. From there one young lady from each school will be chosen. The Auxiliary invites all young ladies in the 11th grade to apply for the wonderful opportunity that will leave a positive impression to last a lifetime along with opportunities for college scholarships.

The America Legion Auxiliary Unit 70 in Troy held an appreciation dinner for the 2022 Girls State participants. Picture from left, Aicey Hawkins, Haleigh Qualls, Tate Gardner, Kayla Perez-Hernandez