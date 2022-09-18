Troy falls to Jacksonville in Trojan Invitational finale

The Troy Trojans (6-6) closed out the 2022 Trojan Invitational on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6).

Troy’s loss gave the Trojans a 2-1 record in the Trojan Invitational, having beat Alabama State and Gardner-Webb in previous matches. Jacksonville also finished 2-1 with wins over Troy and Gardner-Webb and a loss to Alabama State. Gardner-Webb finished 0-3 in the tournament and Alabama State finished 2-1.

Against Jacksonville, Troy won the opening set 25-16 but Jacksonville responded by winning the next two 25-19 and 25-15. The Trojans tied the match with a dominant 25-12 win in the fourth set but Jacksonville took the match with a 21-19 win in the fifth.

Amiah Butler led the Trojans with 18 kills, two blocks and six digs along with Tori Hester’s 18 kills, three aces and 17 digs. Julia Brooks added 12 kills and two blocks, while Amara Anderson had two kills, 44 assists, one ace and 17 digs. Haley Hart led Jacksonville with 13 kills, one assist, five blocks and one ace.

Troy returns to Trojan Arena next week for a series with Louisiana as Sun Belt play opens. Troy faces Louisiana on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. and the two sides play again on Sept. 23. Both games will also stream on ESPN+.