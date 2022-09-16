Wiley Sanders celebrates Driver Appreciation Week

Driver Appreciation Week is all about showing 3.6 million professional men and women for their hard work in undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs.

Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, Inc. did that this week by having sponsors, vendors, and staff provide daily lunches, giveaways, surprise drawings, and more all week long. Everyday when lunch was served we sat talked with drivers about their memories with the company and their experience.

Stephen Aldridge, a Two Million Mile Award Winner, said “I have only ever driven for Wiley Sanders, and I have been working with them since 1990s, and looking toward hitting 3 million miles with them”.

Safety Director Doug Kitchens says “We cannot show our appreciation more for these drivers. They are not just a backbone for our company but also for our country. America needs truck drivers to deliver virtually everything all over our country”.

Monday started the celebration with Truck Talk with Jeffrey Bennet held live outside the Driver Lounge serving breakfast.

Tres Parker, President of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, Inc. says “We have always participated in this week, and every year we get bigger. If you take a look around everything here was brought to us by a truck driver. So this week is really to just show all truck drivers nationally and especially here at Wiley Sanders how much we appreciate them, and thank them for everything they do for us.”