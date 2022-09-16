TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 9 – Sept. 15)

Published 11:45 am Friday, September 16, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

Nemo Williams, Pike County High School

Williams rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries in Pike County’s win over Northside Methodist last week. Williams also totaled five tackles, three tackles-for-loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries on defense.

 

FEMALE

Mikalah Griffin, Pike County High School

Griffin earned 16 kills, eight digs, six aces and one block in two games for the Lady Bulldogs as Pike County went 1-1 on the week. Griffin led Pike County to a 3-2 win over Pike Liberal Arts on Thursday.

