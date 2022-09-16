Petsense to host pet adoption event Sept. 24

The dogs have had their days but there continues to be a large number of dogs that are in local shelters and at rescue missions. And many of their feline friends are also looking for “fur”ever homes

Jason Adams of Petsense in Troy is hosting a “Pumpkins & Pets” adoption event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 24 and continuing until. Several rescue organizations, local and from the surrounding area, will have dogs and cats available that need and deserve forever homes, Adams said.

“Pumpkins & Pets is one big event that we have every year,” he said. “We have invited shelters, rescues and humane societies in an effort to get more dogs and cats adopted and with forever homes.

Petsense will include a photo area that will be available for families to take fall-themed photos of, or with, their pets.

Adams said photos taken with recently adopted pets will capture the special time for those who adopt onsite.

“We want to help find forever homes for the dogs and cats at the Pumpkins and Pets adoption event on Saturday,” Adams said. “It will be a fun event for families and special for the dogs and cats that find a home.”

Petsense is located in the Park Place shopping center between Publix and Goldfingers.