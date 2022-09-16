Goshen throttles LaFayette on the road

The Goshen Eagles (3-2, 1-2) hit the road on Friday night and dismantled the LaFayette Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2) by a score of 60-28.

Goshen piled up 499 yards of offense against the Bulldogs and held LaFayette to just 222 yards of offense and forced two turnovers.

Goshen senior Jamari McClure was nearly unstoppable for the Eagles, compiling an eye-popping 354 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. McClure rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries, which comes out to 19.6 yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards. McClure also netted two tackles and an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Patrick Stamey completed 6-of-9 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyler McLendon caught two passes for 71 yards and Szemerick Andrews rushed for 51 yards on 10 carries. KJ Bristow also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.

Defensively, Andrew Galloway had a big night for the Eagles totaling six tackles and an interception return for a touchdown. Landon Chandler also netted five tackles and a sack for the Eagle defense.

LaFaytte was led on offense by quarterback Tazarius Towles, who completed 17-of-27 pass attempts for 198 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Eagle defense held LaFaytte to just three yards rushing for the entire game.