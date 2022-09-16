Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County on Thursday

Published 9:12 am Friday, September 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday claimed the lives of two men in Pike County.

The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, left the roadway and overturned. The crash fatally injured both Richards and the passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood. Both Richards and McQuagge were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Pike County Highway 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge, in Pike County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating the crash.

