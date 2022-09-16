Blackwood Quartet in Enterprise Sept. 22

The Blackwood Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning First Family of Gospel Music will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center in Enterprise.

The Blackwood Quartet continues the gospel sound made famous by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet of 1934, which is considered the First Family of Gospel Music. The Blackwood Brothers won eight Grammys and six Dove Awards and they were inducted in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998. Mark Blackwood has held on to the tradition and sound that has made the Blackwood name world famous today. Expect to hear songs such as “How Great Thou Art”, “Swing Down Sweet Chariot”, “I’ll Fly Away”, “Peace in the Valley” and “When the Saints Go Marching In”.